Rokas Aleliunas

Mushroom

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hire Me
  • Save
Mushroom conceptual illustration editorial figure illustration figure mushroom illustration smoke mushroom design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Download color palette

Strange mushroom blowing smokes

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Two years of everyday poster.
Hire Me

More by Rokas Aleliunas

View profile
    • Like