Bitcoin Lessons — E-learning App

These screens belong to Bitcoin Lessons, an e-learning app we designed from the ground up to help entrepreneur Gareth Stephens to overcome the Bitcoin miseducation challenge.

(Fact: Did you know that even 10 years after Bitcoin launched, what it is and how it works is still a bit of a mystery to the average person 🤯!?)

Through a collaborative approach, we focused on exceptional interactions around the core functionality: the learning lessons. We designed and crafted an engaging experience for mobile learning focusing on users, and chose the right tech from a cost/performance view.

The final Bitcoin Lessons app offers a mobile-based bite-sized learning approach similar to popular language app Duolingo. The unique concept also allows users to earn Bitcoin as they go to incentivize lesson completion. It hit 1,500 users in just the first week after its launch 🚀.

If you want to know more about our design approach take a look at the Bitcoin Lessons case study on our blog.

