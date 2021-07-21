Ksenia Nad

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI credit card checkout payment challenge daily dailyui app ui figma
Hello there!

This time, I made a Credit Card Checkout for shopping app - Daily UI
Wanted to make UI soft and soothing to make the user feel comfort during checkout

Hope you like it ❤
Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
