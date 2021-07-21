Tom Butler

Table Booking Animation

Table Booking Animation booking smart animate figma table restaurant management restaurant table booking animation product design ux design ui design daily design ui ui daily
  1. TC_table_animation.mp4
  2. TC_frames.png

Table booking animation from a freelance project earlier this year.

Interactive version can be found here.

Figma file attached.

Table Editor.fig
30 KB
UI/UX designer in Osaka, Japan

