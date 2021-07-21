Manuel Rovira 😺🤘
Manuel Rovira 😺🤘 for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Swap 😺🤘 vuesax components design crypto ios application app dark mode cryptocurrency fluent interface minimal ux ui ethereum eth bitcoin btc exchange swap
  1. CatSwap manuel rovira design ui ux web app exchange swap interface 2021 ui trend vuesax lusaxweb.png
  2. iconsax manuel rovira vuesax ui ux icons free.png
  3. iconsax manuel rovira vuesax ui ux icons free 2.png

Hello friends, 🤘😺 I share a very cool project that I am undertaking with my brother, it is a swap of the ETH network, it will be launched very soon, the illustrations of the cat are made by my wife: https://www.instagram.com/vanymotion/ el Front end development is done by my brother: https://www.instagram.com/luisdanielroviracontreras/ and back end development and smart contracts are done by my father: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luis-manuel-rovira-cruz-048b99148/

💎 6000 free icon pack here: https://iconsax.io/

