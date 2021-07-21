🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello friends, 🤘😺 I share a very cool project that I am undertaking with my brother, it is a swap of the ETH network, it will be launched very soon, the illustrations of the cat are made by my wife: https://www.instagram.com/vanymotion/ el Front end development is done by my brother: https://www.instagram.com/luisdanielroviracontreras/ and back end development and smart contracts are done by my father: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luis-manuel-rovira-cruz-048b99148/
💎 6000 free icon pack here: https://iconsax.io/
Behance
Instagram
Github
Follow Orizon Design :
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co
Press L if you like it 🤘🖤
