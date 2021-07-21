Prasetyag_design

MF Logo Concept

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design
  • Save
MF Logo Concept motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui ux illustration branding brand identity icon design vector monogram logo logo
Download color palette

MF Logo Concept.
If you want an interesting logo, Please contact prasetyagalih1099@gmail.com

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design

More by Prasetyag_design

View profile
    • Like