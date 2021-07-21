Amavi Surasena

Schedool - Landing page

Schedool - Landing page
Hello there!
Here's my simple web UI for idea for students and teachers to schedule their programs in academic life easily. Here I design landing page for this idea. Feel free to give me some feedback and suggestions. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Thank you!

Day 03 - Landing page

