Illustration Resources Landing Page Design

Illustration Resources Landing Page Design website design landing page design character design branding uiux app illustration web illustration website landing page flat illustration illustrator design illustrations flatdesign character vector illustration art illustration graphic design ui
Hi Good People!

This is a landing page design that I made with an illustration that I made myself, I used Adobe XD to arrange the layout, and used Adobe Illustrator to do the illustration.

Thank you for visiting my project. if you wish, please give me suggestions for the future.

