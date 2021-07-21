Dr Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) wrote and illustrated 44 children’s books and even after his death in 1991, he is still the best-selling author of children’s books in the world.

First published in 1971, The Lorax is 50 years old this year and represents a powerful warning about the dangers of rampant environmental exploitation.

Even though Dr Seuss wrote the book fifty years ago, he knew the problems that future generations would be facing and his efforts to educate children about the importance of environmental protection is our best hope for the future of our planet.

“I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.”

The penultimate page of the book contains an important to message to us all:

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Only by combining our collective voices can we instigate change.

We don’t need a thneed.