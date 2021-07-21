1 Design Trend - Due.work

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you think you have failed, try iterating it one more time and there is a 90% chance you will get success - Napoleon Hill (Think & Grow Rich)
We have first launched the first UI in Dec 2020 & the second UI in May 2021. Although we didn't change UI/UX that much, these slight changes have improved our customer experience drastically and reduced the churn rate.
I will try to post these comparisons of what worked for us so that you can avoid these issues in your product in the future.