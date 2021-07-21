Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#1 Design Trend - Due.work

#1 Design Trend - Due.work
If you think you have failed, try iterating it one more time and there is a 90% chance you will get success - Napoleon Hill (Think & Grow Rich)

We have first launched the first UI in Dec 2020 & the second UI in May 2021. Although we didn't change UI/UX that much, these slight changes have improved our customer experience drastically and reduced the churn rate.

I will try to post these comparisons of what worked for us so that you can avoid these issues in your product in the future.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
