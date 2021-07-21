Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD RAFI

COVERD OUTDOOR LIVING LOGO

MD RAFI
MD RAFI
  • Save
COVERD OUTDOOR LIVING LOGO star logo sky logo house logo white logo black logo best logo living outdoor pergolas branding graphic design vector logo icon design bussiness logo logo design design illustration
Download color palette

Covered Outdoor Living is a company. They design and install pergolas for outdoor patios and decks for homeowners. I redesign this logo, especially I added those sky and stars. just for feel like that outside living.

MD RAFI
MD RAFI

More by MD RAFI

View profile
    • Like