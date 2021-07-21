Appzi Widget Page Design

Hi Everyone 👋,

This is a screen I have designed for Appzi, an app that collects feedback using a widget that anyone can install on their website.

By the way, you can also find a web page I designed for them HERE

If you like what I do and you are interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com

Connect with me on LinkedIn

Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.