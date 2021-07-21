Cristian Damian

Appzi Widget Page Design

Appzi Widget Page Design feedback blue sidebar filters switches settings table list web app dashboard logos flat design modern clean user interface user experience ux ui
Hi Everyone 👋,

This is a screen I have designed for Appzi, an app that collects feedback using a widget that anyone can install on their website.

By the way, you can also find a web page I designed for them HERE

I am just designing products you love.
