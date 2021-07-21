Design System for Vectornator

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designing for 4 Million Designers We partnered with Vectornator to launch their brand new online presence with Webflow. Like for most web projects, before we can start working on designs, we perform an inventory of design components into a comprehensive design file.
In our Design Systems, we cover all the essential design elements such as colors, typography, grids, navigations, form fields, buttons, up to complex components.
Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com