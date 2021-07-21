Design System for Vectornator

Designing for 4 Million Designers We partnered with Vectornator to launch their brand new online presence with Webflow. Like for most web projects, before we can start working on designs, we perform an inventory of design components into a comprehensive design file.

In our Design Systems, we cover all the essential design elements such as colors, typography, grids, navigations, form fields, buttons, up to complex components.

Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com