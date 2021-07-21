Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matias Fosco
Lift Agency

Design System for Vectornator

Matias Fosco
Lift Agency
Matias Fosco for Lift Agency
Design System for Vectornator dark theme light theme style guide modules design agency design system button styles tipography system color system ui style guide uidesign creative vector art animation ui design gradient
  1. Vectornator_DS_00_Animación.mp4
  2. Vectornator_DS_01.png
  3. Vectornator_DS_02.png
  4. Vectornator_DS_03.png
  5. Vectornator_DS_04.png

Designing for 4 Million Designers We partnered with Vectornator to launch their brand new online presence with Webflow. Like for most web projects, before we can start working on designs, we perform an inventory of design components into a comprehensive design file.

In our Design Systems, we cover all the essential design elements such as colors, typography, grids, navigations, form fields, buttons, up to complex components.

Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com

Lift Agency
Lift Agency
Hire Us

