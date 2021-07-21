Prasetyag_design

GS Logo Concept

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design
  • Save
GS Logo Concept ui ux illustration branding brand identity icon design vector monogram logo logo
Download color palette

GS Logo Concept.
If you want an interesting logo, Please contact prasetyagalih1099@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design

More by Prasetyag_design

View profile
    • Like