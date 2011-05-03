Bene

Folder Icons

Bene
Bene
Hire Me
  • Save
Folder Icons sketch pencil drawing vector illustrator
Download color palette

working on some icons. While converting them to vectors, i would love to give them a raw and sketchy look, trying out some things.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Bene
Bene
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bene

View profile
    • Like