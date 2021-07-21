Chandrasekhar Sah

How is Shopify Etsy Connector Beneficial for Your Store?

The Shopify Etsy connector app gives an effective interface to manage product listings, lists, and orders from Shopify stores to the Etsy Marketplace. This integration enables e-merchants from the Shopify eCommerce platform to sell their goods on the Etsy Marketplace. With the help of the Shopify Etsy connector app, vendors can simply do inventory and order management. Sellers can reach millions of buyers by displaying their products on the Etsy marketplace.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
