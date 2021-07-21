Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ishaan Sharma

Plant.me mobile ui app design plants design ux ui
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to share with you these screens from Plant.me app that I recently designed. This app allows users to buy different types of plant pots.

Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? I am always looking to partner with great companies. Say 🙋‍♂️ at sharmajiishaan33@gmail.com

👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
