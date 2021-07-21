Ekaterina Khlestkina

GIRL'S FLOWER 🌿

GIRL'S FLOWER 🌿
The character design and illustrations was created for an online course of growing house plants. During the pandemic, people needed to find such hobbies that they can do without leaving home. This course was designed for those people who want to grow potted plants or want to take their skills to the next level.

