End-to-End PPC Toolkit| Optymyzr

We have helped Optmyzr an end-to-end toolkit for PPC experts and online advertising business of all levels revamp their website. They continue to scale their capabilities constantly, but the target users are unaware of all their sass offerings as the current marketing website is being outdated, not SEO friendly and failed to communicate the new and unique capabilities of the platform along with the active updates from the company like blog podcasts and events.
Moreover, the existing website needs a brand refresh in order to attract more potential customers and ways to communicate their offerings in illustrative way. Their redesigning goals included communicating all their SAAS offerings clearly, to have consistent visual language and brand representation, to attract the potential user start the free trial
Pain Points
• Unclear in conveying the product message
• Content Outdated
• Graphics are inconsistent (Visual Language)
• New offerings/services are not getting enough attention
• Unusable Menu structure, therefore navigating through the site is hard
• Hard to scale for future offerings