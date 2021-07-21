Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mike T

Parcours Studio

Mike T
Mike T
  • Save
Parcours Studio self-taught freelance web ui designer modern web design studio website recording studio web dark theme website design design minimal cape town freelancer freelance web designer ui design landing page ui ux ux ui
Download color palette

Parcours is a concept project for a recording studio based in Cape Town. South Africa.

You can view the full project on my Behance profile

Let me know your thoughts on the design.
Your feedback will be very much appreciated👍.

Mike T
Mike T

More by Mike T

View profile
    • Like