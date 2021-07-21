Binyamin Robbins

"Desk." App UI Concept Design - renting office space made easy.

"Desk." App UI Concept Design - renting office space made easy. app ui mobile dev mobile design desk rent airbnb office app design app mobile app concept adobexd
"Desk." App - rent office space easily.
- Made in adobe XD
- Vector assets from Freepik and Flaticon
checkout more: linktr.ee/syntapps

