UNiTY VI Event Poster

UNiTY VI Event Poster illustration design poster graphic design
Three iterations of the poster for UNiTY's first come back event after a long break. The event was a block party at sunset so I tried to capture that vibe with the imagery and colours!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
I make cool sh*t for the web 💻📱

