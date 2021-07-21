Workout app design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Being fit is not that difficult if you are ready to work out regularly, feel motivated enough, and use a great solution for self-control and progress tracking. That is what our design contact is all about!
First of all, you enter your age, height, and weight. After that, this app enables you to assess your physical condition. On top of that, it then offers you a range of workout programs based on your score and goals. That’s it! Now you can start striving for excellence.
Would you like to enjoy your workouts with such an app? If you answer in the affirmative, please, like it!