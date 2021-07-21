Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Aperios

Vision Protocol - Final logo

Alex Aperios
Alex Aperios
Final logo and mark for Vision Protocol, a new marketing agency built on helping tech and crypto companies achieve their greatest vision.

This mark joins the letters v + p + > arrow in a seamless monogram. The arrow symbolises the vision of their clients.

The client felt this mark was the strongest and went with this design. It's boldness, simplicity and timeless elements with links to the business is what drew the client to this route.

Contact via email at: alex@aperios-design.co.uk
Or via my website: www.aperios-design.co.uk

Logo & brand identity designer
