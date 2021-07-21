Vision Protocol - Final logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Final logo and mark for Vision Protocol, a new marketing agency built on helping tech and crypto companies achieve their greatest vision.
This mark joins the letters v + p + > arrow in a seamless monogram. The arrow symbolises the vision of their clients.
The client felt this mark was the strongest and went with this design. It's boldness, simplicity and timeless elements with links to the business is what drew the client to this route.
