Line character collection

Our new collection of illustrations is out now – and we’ll say a few words about it.
What makes this set unusual?
🔸The style. Here you can see both line and flat elements, soft free lines and sharp geometric forms, textures.
🔸The colors. These orange and greenish look great together, but you can for sure change colors as you choose.
🔸The scenes. Apart from familiar business metaphors we used uncommon activities here: in addition, a man SUP surfing for "risk management".
🔸The themes. Bearing in mind the times we are living in, we focused on up-to-date topics: online education, videoconferencing, freelance work, etc.
🔸The characters. We find them adorable, and we hope you’ll agree! Each one is unique and has its own personality.
Find the collection on Creative Market.