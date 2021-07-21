Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 21 - Straw

Plastic Free July 21 - Straw bubbletea straw plasticstraw noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 21 - Reusable straw
I don't really order cold drinks which often come with plastic straws, but I do enjoy bubble tea once in a while. Better too big than too small, I got a pretty rose gold stainless steel straw from No Plastic Japan.

