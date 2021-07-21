Vivek Kale

Wari - A Path to Hope

Wari - A Path to Hope webdesign uiux marathi designs maharashtra 3dart graphic design visual design ui design 3d character design cinema4d 3d character blender3d 3dillustration webillustration illustration
The Warkaris are a living example of boundless devotion towards their Lord, 'Vitthal'. They follow a tradition called Wari, which is started more than 700 years ago as a bhakti (devotional) movement in Maharashtra, and it is still going on.

This illustration is a tribute to the devotion and hope of the Warkaris.

