Kinda Logo Design

Kinda Logo Design love initial modern color colorful soft letter k heart ui illustration design simple lines brand identity symbol mark logo
Kinda Logo Design

Kinda is an mobile app that brings people together through it's platform where you can meet many people with similar hobbies and interests!

The logo is a combination of the letter K and Heart, with soft and pleasing to the eyes colors creating a simple and beautiful mark!
Let me know what you think!

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.netwww.secondeight.netInstagramBehance

