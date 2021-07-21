🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Kinda Logo Design
Kinda is an mobile app that brings people together through it's platform where you can meet many people with similar hobbies and interests!
The logo is a combination of the letter K and Heart, with soft and pleasing to the eyes colors creating a simple and beautiful mark!
Let me know what you think!
Get in touch with me:
contact@secondeight.net ◆ www.secondeight.net ◆ Instagram ◆ Behance