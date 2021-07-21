Asthi Seta

Purple, Blue, and Pink simple name card design

Purple, Blue, and Pink simple name card design
Hi Guys it's my first namecard design and simple mockup
i made it in adobe illustrator👋

What do you think?
comment section below.
comment section below.

Do not forget to hit ❤️ button.
Follow me for further updates!

Thanks for your time! 😉

