Pizza.io Desktop

Hey, Dribbblers 🖖
If you are still unfamiliar with Bitcoin Pizza Day, it’s your time. That is an important event for the crypto-industry—the day when the first Bitcoin transaction happened.
In this regard, we’ve created a website and related flashmob jointly with our partners Coingaming. The primary purpose is to collect and tell funny and even life-changing stories from the crypto-community: big pumps and fails, investments into businesses, adventures, and so on. We firmly hope pizza.io becomes an official web place to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day.
To read this project history, visit our blog.
