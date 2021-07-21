DailyUI #012 - E-commerce Item - If KeyChron went Unicorn

Day 12 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Today I faffed around Photoshop's content aware fill & content aware scale for the longest time. Editing the images probably took longer than designing this! I'm still not 100% happy but we move

I am a big fan of mechanical keyboards! I sometimes wish I researched into it more before buying one that's not hot-swappable, but it's okay :')

Credits: https://meshgradient.com/