Dmitriy Skirko

Pop-Up / Overlay // DailyUI // 016

Dmitriy Skirko
Dmitriy Skirko
Pop-Up / Overlay // DailyUI // 016 ux illustration web ui design dailyui
Simple pop-ups for app with quests on knowledge of English language.
Should i do a full app design?
Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!

#dailyui #016

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
    • Like