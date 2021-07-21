Madhusudhan

Ebook Updates subscription landing page

Madhusudhan
Madhusudhan
  • Save
Ebook Updates subscription landing page design web landingpage ui
Download color palette

Hello,

I have designed a landing page for getting updates about upcoming book.

#DailyUI - Day02

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Madhusudhan
Madhusudhan

More by Madhusudhan

View profile
    • Like