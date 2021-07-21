Brightscout

Factory Branding (Case Study)

Brightscout
Brightscout
Hire Us
  • Save
Factory Branding (Case Study) f icon f logo business cards blue pink vc branding factory logo branding
Factory Branding (Case Study) f icon f logo business cards blue pink vc branding factory logo branding
Factory Branding (Case Study) f icon f logo business cards blue pink vc branding factory logo branding
Download color palette
  1. 4.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg

We're super excited to share the final case study for Factory branding. You can check it out on Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Brightscout
Brightscout
Award-winning Design & Innovation, On-demand
Hire Us

More by Brightscout

View profile
    • Like