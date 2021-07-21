Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KADOOS

KADOOS branding jewelry illustration design graphic design logo
Hello, Dears!
In this project, I used a combination of "K ( the first letter of the kadoos ) " and a ring to show jewelry

Art Director & Graphic Designer: Nasser Sezavar

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
