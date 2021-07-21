Brandon Waine

The Monzo Student Account Concept

Brandon Waine
Brandon Waine
  • Save
The Monzo Student Account Concept ui app design uiux concept app ui design figma
Download color palette

I'm going to be starting university in September and was looking at student accounts. I bank with Monzo, and thought "hey why not create what I need", so I created this concept of a Student current account with Monzo.

I wanted to have the same design language familiar with the current app, but intergrate some features that I thought would be useful.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Brandon Waine
Brandon Waine

More by Brandon Waine

View profile
    • Like