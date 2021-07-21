ponuppo

Monoline Lion King Logo

ponuppo
ponuppo
Hire Me
  • Save
Monoline Lion King Logo lionking
Download color palette

Need simple and memorable logo?
Drop me a messages on whatsapp https://wa.me/+6282281949495
or email here
ponuppoig@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
ponuppo
ponuppo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ponuppo

View profile
    • Like