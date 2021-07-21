Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madhusudhan

Minimal Mobile Sign Up screen

Madhusudhan
Madhusudhan
  • Save
Minimal Mobile Sign Up screen mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hello,

My very first design.

I wanted to create a sign up UI packed with social and also email options.
I felt that having the darker background for the action buttons and form will add nice highlight.

#DailyUI - Day01

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Madhusudhan
Madhusudhan

More by Madhusudhan

View profile
    • Like