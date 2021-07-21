Danilo De Marco

Italia Campione d'Europa

We Italians always put our hearts into everything, even when everyone tells us that we can't do it and it's impossible to get there, we continue to believe until the end, always. We believed in it and we join the celebration, in our own way. Thanks guys for dedicating a dream to us, see you at the World Cup!

Download the 70x100 cm poster.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
