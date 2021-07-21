Madhusudan Kacholiya

Product packaging and Branding design

Madhusudan Kacholiya
Madhusudan Kacholiya
  • Save
Product packaging and Branding design printing design pack design packaging design
Download color palette

We are so excited to share our latest design work for @Leaf
Product packaging and Branding design
— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
👉 Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣
👉 https://sawariyademo.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Madhusudan Kacholiya
Madhusudan Kacholiya

More by Madhusudan Kacholiya

View profile
    • Like