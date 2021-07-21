Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Lau

Woolworths Auto Order Baby Formula

David Lau
David Lau
Woolworths Auto Order Baby Formula experience baby grocery retail woolworths supermarket web design web baby formula website ux ui
Baby formula subscription trial service - a project I worked on for Woolworths, Australia's largest supermarket back in 2018. Designed over 80 screens across all responsive devices. Yes, there was a time when Aussie retailers were running out of baby formula :)

David Lau
David Lau

