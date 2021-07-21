UI/UX Kits

Jestem - Elegant & Minimal Resume vCard Template

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Jestem - Elegant & Minimal Resume vCard Template ui design ux ux design ui app vcard resume profile portfolio personal one page one modern gallery freelancer elegant cv cealn bootstrap blog
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Jestem is an elegant & minimal personal resume vCard HTML / CSS template based on Bootstrap 3 framework! Thanks to responsive design it is going to look and work awesome on any device!

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like