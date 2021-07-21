Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Break the Anchor

Break the Anchor night hands sea naval anchor halftone illustration
Illustration commissioned by the "Break the Anchor" initiative for fundraising.
Visit https://breaktheanchor.com to know more about it.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Art Director & Teacher
    • Like