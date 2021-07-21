Filtering Information

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
At the times when everything and everybody is overloaded with information, the ability to filter it, classify and arrange is getting even more precious that ever before. That's what inspired our new illustration for Tubik Blog you can see in this shot. Stay tuned!
Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.
