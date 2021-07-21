Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Free Icons: Zodiac Signs

Free Icons: Zodiac Signs aquarius gemini libra cancer taurus scorpio sagittarius aries virgo capricorn pisces leo signs zodiac icons
We just shipped our monthly freebie to the Nucleo newsletter subscribers! The zipped file contains a JSON version that you can upload into Nucleo to import the search tags along with the icons.

Not a subscriber? Download the icons here https://eomail1.com/web-version?p=dbf5e0fc-da68-11eb-96e5-06b4694bee2a&pt=campaign&t=1625150496&s=f872a0daa9c6accf2bc218f6ed36f771125832d4733f95f31f0845a575c1d77d

Don't miss the next freebie 👉 https://nucleoapp.com/newsletter

