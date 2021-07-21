Free Icons: Zodiac Signs

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We just shipped our monthly freebie to the Nucleo newsletter subscribers! The zipped file contains a JSON version that you can upload into Nucleo to import the search tags along with the icons.
Not a subscriber? Download the icons here https://eomail1.com/web-version?p=dbf5e0fc-da68-11eb-96e5-06b4694bee2a&pt=campaign&t=1625150496&s=f872a0daa9c6accf2bc218f6ed36f771125832d4733f95f31f0845a575c1d77d
Don't miss the next freebie 👉 https://nucleoapp.com/newsletter