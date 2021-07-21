Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Todd Burnett

Provide Opportunity

Todd Burnett
Todd Burnett
  • Save
Provide Opportunity people culture chevron lines medal opportunity icon identity corporate vector illustration print branding logo
Download color palette

Application of the "Together Forward" chevron icon used to depict "Provide Opportunity," one of the three pillars of the firm's Purpose Statement.

Todd Burnett
Todd Burnett

More by Todd Burnett

View profile
    • Like