Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elizabeth Stefanie

Neck Deep App Redesign

Elizabeth Stefanie
Elizabeth Stefanie
  • Save
Neck Deep App Redesign pop punk design fan app redesign neck deep ui ux music app ux ui
Download color palette

Latest attempt to redesign Neck Deep’s fan app.🍊🤓

Full project can be seen on my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123836471/Neck-Deep-App-Redesign

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Elizabeth Stefanie
Elizabeth Stefanie

More by Elizabeth Stefanie

View profile
    • Like