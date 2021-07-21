Jana Mrkajic

Rashomon Samurai

Rashomon Samurai psd movie movie poster design illustration digital drawing digital
My impression of the samurai character in Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
