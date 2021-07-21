Mumsico - Food Web App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey dribbblers,
Here's one of my many design explorations I found on my archive. The app gives you different recipes for famous dishes from around the world. I played around with a dark theme this time as I try to make the main information pop. I think it looks modern, simple and cool. What do you think?
Like the shot, do drop a like or hit the "L" on your keyboard as a way to show me you liked what you see:)
