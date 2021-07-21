Lorenzo Dall'Osso

Groovin' around.

Groovin' around. posterdesign poster vec vector illustration graphic design design
Old piece I designed to try out some line of actions.
I am thinking about animating a sequence starting from this main position.

I also made a poster out of this, by only using its outline on a black background available soon for purchasing.

Thanks!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
